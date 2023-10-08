NY Gov. calls plans for PRO-PALESTINE rally in Times Square tomorrow ‘repugnant’ in wake of Hamas terror attacks

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has condemned the pro-Palestine rally planned for Times Square on Sunday amid calls for her to cancel the event from being held in a city with the biggest Jewish population in the world.

Hochul described the rally as abhorrent and morally repugnant in a post she made on X, formerly Twitter after Hamas militants invaded Israel and slaughtered hundreds of citizens.

‘The people of Israel are facing violent terrorist attacks and civilian kidnappings. I condemn plans to rally in Times Square tomorrow in support of the perpetrators of these horrific actions,’ she said.

‘The planned rally is abhorrent and morally repugnant.’

NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who is on a vanity tour of South America to discourage migrants from crossing the border, condemned the attacks which left at least 480 people dead and 3,200 injured but was yet to weigh in on the rally.

His police department told DailyMail.com that it was not aware of any pro-Palestine rallies taking place in the City and did not know if any action would be taken against them.

