NBC NEWS:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a non-controversial bipartisan bill that would have allowed all federal judges to officiate weddings in the state because some might have been nominated to the bench by President Donald Trump.

“I cannot in good conscience support legislation that would authorize such actions by federal judges who are appointed by this federal administration,” Cuomo’s veto message stated, the New York Post reported.

“President Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers,” the Democratic governor added on Friday. “The cornerstones that built our great state are diversity, tolerance, and inclusion. Based on these reasons, I must veto this bill.”

The legislation, sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Liz Krueger, passed the state Senate by a 61 to 1 vote. It passed the state Assembly by a 144 to 2 tally. Both the state Senate and Assembly are under Democratic control.

Currently, New York law permits all state judges in their official capacity to preside over wedding ceremonies, although only certain federal judges — like those in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals and those at each of the state’s federal district courts — are eligible to preside over weddings. This bill would have expanded the wedding authority to all federal judges, largely those from outside of New York.