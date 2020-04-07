The Jewish Voice:

Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell, an emergency medicine physician in Brooklyn and is affiliated with the Maimonides Medical Center, posted a very interesting video on you-tube. He is making the claim that COVID-19 is an an oxygen deprivation disease , and in some cases the ventilators themselves, due to the high-pressure methods they are running, may be damaging the lungs and leading to widespread harm of patients & they should be operated in a different method.

He is making the claim that COVID-19 is not a pneumonia-like disease at all.

