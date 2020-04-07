NY Emergency Medicine Physician Claims COVID-19 Is An Oxygen Deprivation Disease, NOT Like Pneumonia

The Jewish Voice:

Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell,  an emergency medicine physician in Brooklyn and is affiliated with the Maimonides Medical Center,  posted a very interesting video  on you-tube. He is making the claim that COVID-19 is an an oxygen deprivation disease ,  and in some cases  the  ventilators themselves, due to the high-pressure methods they are running, may be damaging the lungs and leading to widespread harm of patients & they should be operated in a different method. 

He is making the claim that COVID-19 is not a pneumonia-like disease at all.

Related Story at The New York PostNYC doctor says high ventilator settings damage coronavirus patients’ lungs

Read more at The Jewish Voice

Advertisements