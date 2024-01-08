NY Dem Rep. Yvette Clarke Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Illegals -“I Need More People in My District Just for Redistricting Purposes” (Video)

This is why Democrats love illegals — for the boosting of population for political redistricting.



This is why Democrats don’t want citizen requirements for the census.



They’re even proudly admitting it now.



Guess Texas needs to bus more illegals to New York. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 8, 2024

As New York collapses under the weight of Joe Biden’s broken border and a neverending stream of illegals stretch resources, at least one NY Dem is celebrating what it means for her politically.New York City Mayor Eric Adams shared that the city is supporting 110,000 “asylum seekers” who have arrived since April 2022 with up to 10,000 more coming per month.In September, Adams told a crowd at an Upper West Side town hall meeting, “Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City,” and “The city we knew, we’re about to lose.”But Congresswoman Yvette Clarke (D-NY) sees an upside in illegals flooding American cities and said the quiet part out. More illegals means help for redistricting purposes.

