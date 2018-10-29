NEW YORK POST:

A vile straphanger ejaculated on a woman’s backside and backpack on a rush-hour subway train in Manhattan, cops said Monday.

The 27-year-old victim was on a southbound D train in Midtown around 8 a.m. Oct. 1 when the stranger — identified by police as 18-year-old Ibrahim Mehsin — performed the vulgar act, police said Monday.

The victim was standing at one end of the train car when the creep — wearing a black T-shirt and black pants — boarded the train at West 59th Street and Columbus Circle and stood behind her, police said.

Two stops later at the West 47th Street and Rockefeller Center subway station, the victim realized Mehsin had ejaculated on her buttocks and backpack, cops said.

Mehsin, a Kingsbridge Heights resident, surrendered to cops at the 50th Precinct in the Bronx on Monday after seeing his picture on the news.

He was charged with sex abuse and is due to appear in court Monday night.