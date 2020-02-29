MSN.com:

A nurse union is speaking out after 124 healthcare workers went under self-quarantine due to potential exposure to a coronavirus patient admitted at UC Davis Medical Center last week.

National Nurses Union said in a release that the 33 nurses and 88 other healthcare professionals were exposed due to the hospital’s lack of preparedness and expressed concern over coronavirus preparedness at all U.S. hospitals.

The union said nurses employed by the UC medical centers have met with UC officials four times and communicated repeatedly since Jan. 28 about “the urgency to prepare for coronavirus, make information requests, and offer to work with them.”

