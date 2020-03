New York Post:

A Miami nurse was killed by coronavirus after working on the front lines to help patients hit by the dangerous bug, according to a report.

Araceli Buendia Ilagan, 63, came down with the illness while working in the intensive care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital, news station WSVN reported.

The Jackson H ealth System, which runs the hospital, confirmed on Saturday that she “recently died from complications of COVID-19.”

