House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) implored the leaders of the intelligence community at a hearing on diversity Wednesday to stay out of politics and focus on defeating enemies.

At the Democrat-organized hearing on “diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility” in the intelligence community (IC), Nunes said the IC seems to be increasingly focused on issues that distract from its mission to deter and defeat America’s enemies. “Unfortunately, we can’t counter a hypersonic missile launch with better pronoun usage,” he said

“The indications, ranging from trivial recruitment videos to major intelligence estimates, show an infatuation with leftwing dogmas and politicized actions that have nothing to do with deterring our enemies and winning wars,” he continued.

“We see this tendency not just in the Intelligence Community, but throughout the entire national security apparatus—in the military, the State Department, and other bodies,” he added.

Read more at Breitbart