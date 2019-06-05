KTLA:

The number of homeless people counted across Los Angeles County jumped 12% over the past year to nearly 59,000, with more young and old residents and families on the streets, officials said Tuesday.

The majority of the homeless were found within the city of Los Angeles, which saw a 16% increase to 36,300, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said in presenting January’s annual count to the county Board of Supervisors.

The increase was registered a year after the previous tally found a slight decrease in the county’s homeless population.

The problem was apparent just outside the board meeting, where a man and a woman were camped out on a small patch of lawn. Tents regularly pop up on the pavement outside nearby City Hill and hundreds of people live in makeshift shanties that line entire blocks in the notorious neighborhood known as Skid Row.