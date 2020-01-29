NY POST

The total number of people in China infected by the new coronavirus has soared to nearly 6,000, with thousands more suspected — surpassing those stricken by SARS, according to reports. The country on Wednesday reported 5,974 confirmed cases of the illness, compared to its 5,327 cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome in the 2002-03 outbreak. Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus has reached 132. During the SARS epidemic, 348 people were killed in China and nearly 800 died worldwide. On Tuesday, the coronavirus death toll was 106 and the total number of confirmed cases was 4,515, according to China’s National Health Commission.

