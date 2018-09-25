USA TODAY:

The number of babies born with syphilis has surged 154 percent since 2013, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a trend that medical professionals said shows the need to be vigilant about testing and treating the potentially deadly disease.

The number of babies born with syphilis rose from 362 in 2013 to 918 in 2017, the CDC reported Tuesday. Cases of congenital syphilis occurred in 37 states, mostly in the South and West.

If passed to a fetus, syphilis can cause miscarriage or stillbirth or death of newborns. Among survivors, it can lead to an assortment of physical and mental health problems for the baby.

The disease can be cured with antibiotics, but pregnant women with untreated syphilis face a significant risk of passing the infection to their newborn.

David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, called the surge “a systemic failure.”

“We are failing pregnant women in the United States,” he said. “We are seeing almost 1,000 babies born with syphilis that can easily be prevented.”