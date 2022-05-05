US Sun

VLADIMIR Putin’s forces have practised nuclear missile strikes and chemical attacks in chilling war games on NATO’s border. Moscow confirmed its troops ran simulated nuclear missile strikes in the western enclave of Kaliningrad on Wednesday amid heightening tensions over the war in Ukraine. The announcement came on the 70th day of Mad Vlad’s blundering invasion of Ukraine which has seen thousands killed and more than 13 million displaced in the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two. Ailing Putin has made outright threats to nuke NATO if it continues to arm Ukraine. During Wednesday’s war games in the enclave wedged EU member states Poland and Lithuania, Russia practised simulated “electronic launches” of nuclear-capable Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems, the defence ministry said in a statement. They also boasted about conducting multiple strikes on mock missile systems, airfields, protected infrastructure, military equipment and command posts, the statement said.

