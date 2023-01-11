The Sun

COUNTER-terror cops and security services are investigating after a deadly shipment of uranium was seized at Heathrow. The undeclared nuclear material can be used in a dirty bomb. It was destined for Iranian nationals in the UK, originated from Pakistan and arrived on a flight from Oman. A source said: “The race is on to trace everyone involved.” The package suspected of being smuggled to UK-based Iranians arrived in the hold of a passenger jet. Specialist scanners detected the potentially-lethal uranium as it was ferried to a freight shed, triggering alarms. Border Force agents swooped and isolated the unregistered shipment in a dedicated radioactive room. Counter-terror police were alerted and a security probe launched into who sent the cargo. It originated from Pakistan and arrived at Terminal 4 on an Oman Air jet from Muscat. Cops were understood to be targeting an Iran-based firm with UK premises where the material was due to go to mystery recipients. No arrests have been made.

Read More