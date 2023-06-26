A viral video on Sunday showed a group of fully nude cyclists performing in front of children at the LGBTQ pride parade in Seattle, Washington.

VIDEO HERE – Warning — Nudity

Similar to a video from the Seattle Pride Parade in 2022, Sunday’s video showed men waving their exposed genitals in front of child spectators, some of whom appeared to be younger than five.

As Breitbart News reported, an LGBTQ pride parade in New York City took a dark turn recently when marchers were seen chanting, “We’re coming for your children.”

“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children,” some could be heard shouting.

