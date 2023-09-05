Nuclear war is the ‘inevitable’ conclusion of the Ukrainian invasion, warns Russian general who wrote the nation’s ‘war bible’

Nuclear war is the ‘inevitable’ conclusion of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Russian general who wrote the nation’s ‘war bible’ has warned.The chilling forecast came from retired Major General Alexander Vladimirov, who penned Russia’s three volume book called the ‘General Theory of War’.

‘For the transition to the use of weapons of mass destruction, only one thing is needed – a political decision by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief [Vladimir Putin],’ the veteran commander warned in an interview with journalist Vladislav Shurygin. ‘The goals of Russia and the goals of the West are their survival and historical eternity.’And this means that in the name of this, all means of armed struggle available to them will be used, including such a tool as their nuclear weapons.’He warned: ‘I am sure that nuclear weapons will be used in this war – inevitably, and from this neither we nor the enemy have anywhere to go.

