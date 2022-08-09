he Piper PA-46 Malibu Mirage involved in a midair collision with a Cessna 172N Skyhawk last month at the North Las Vegas Airport (VGT), killing four people, lined up for the wrong runway.

That’s according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

A coroner’s report concluded that Donald Goldberg and Carol Ann Scanlon were onboard the Piper and died before the aircraft burned, according to The Associated Press, which reported that student pilot Zachary Rainey of North Las Vegas and instructor Anthony Chiaramonti of Las Vegas died in the Cessna.

Family told local media that Rainey was “a few hours away” from getting his private pilot’s certificate.

Read more at Global Air