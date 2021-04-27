Breitbart:

An internal survey of battleground congressional seats from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) found Republicans are poised to take back the House in the upcoming midterm elections.

The April battleground survey also found House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is the most unpopular politician in the country. Previously, the NRCC’s February polling found Pelosi was the most unpopular politician with a 41 percent favorable and a 52 percent unfavorable rating. This month, Pelosi’s image dropped to 38 percent favorable and 56 percent unfavorable. Punchbowl News reported this is in part due to Republicans who “have spent tens of millions of dollars demonizing Pelosi during the last two decades.”

Additionally, the survey also found Pelosi hits 60 perfect unfavorable in “Trump/Democratic districts.” According to the NRCC press release, “Democrats in these districts are going to have an uphill battle defending their decisions to vote in lockstep with Pelosi’s socialist agenda.”

The survey was conducted between April 18-21. It consisted of 1,000 voters across 85 Battleground Congressional Districts and included an oversample in 16 ticket-splitting districts. Polling was conducted 65 percent over a cell phone, 15 percent from a landline, and 20 percent online.

Republicans continue to show they are in a good position to regain the House majority in the midterm elections. In ticket-splitting districts, the survey found 54 percent want “a Republican who will be a check-and-balance to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats’ agenda in Congress.” Just 41 percent want “a Democrat who will help Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats pass their agenda in Congress.”

Moreover, the NRCC poll showed Democrats misplaced their faith in the improving economy to maintain the House majority and the presidency. Of the voters surveyed, a majority put their trust in “Republicans over Democrats in Congress on jobs and the economy.” The voters overall said they support Republicans by five more points. Forty-six (46) percent supported the Republicans, while only 41 percent supported the Democrats. When Independents were asked, 42 percent put their trust in Republicans over 31 percent in Democrats.

The NRCC memo said, “Democrats’ signature piece of legislation, a partisan COVID bill, is coming up small. A majority (57%) of voters do not believe that President Biden’s COVID-19 stimulus is helping them and their family.”

More at Breitbart