NPR’s Garsd: Florida’s New Legislation on Migrants Is Pushing Them to NYC

On Monday’s edition of “The NPR Politics Podcast,” NPR Criminal Justice Correspondent Jasmine Garsd stated that as she has spent time in migrant shelters “and migrant camps that are essentially homeless camps” in New York City she has found that migrants are going to New York City from Florida because of new legislation in Florida that makes it hard for them to find work.NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith asked,“When you say that they’ve been bused, are these the buses that we’ve heard about a lot in the news that are paid for by Republican governors or Republican states busing people to northern, Democratic-run cities? Or is this something different?”

Garsd answered, “No, a good amount of it is that, absolutely. And the other thing that I have encountered, as I’m hanging out at shelters and migrant camps that are essentially homeless camps, is also, I’ve encountered people coming from Florida because of some of the new legislation in Florida. It’s hard to work. It’s a situation that’s scary for a lot of migrants. So, I’ve also encountered people who are coming up from Florida because of that, in essence, being pushed up.”

