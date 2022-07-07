National Public Radio (NPR) used July 4 to broadcast a segment about “queer” sex education, which promotes masturbation, redefines sex, and denounces the “terrible lie” that sexually transmitted diseases make one “dirty.”

The story is part of the left-wing media’s “Life Kit” series, which it describes as “service journalism.” This report is titled, “The importance of inclusion in sex education.”

NPR framed the story by connecting it to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which it called the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.

“More than a dozen states have proposed similar bills,” the NPR host said. “This could affect what students are taught in sex education. For NPR’s Life Kit, Lilly Quiroz explains the basics of queer sex education.”

The NPR reporter interviewed a “sexuality educator,” who also founded and performs at a venue called “Vulgar” in Mexico City.

