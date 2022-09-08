National Public Radio has slammed Joe Biden for meeting with a group of historians at the White House because “all of those experts were white.”

Yes, really.

“In early August, the White House invited a group of historians to talk about threats to American democracy,” tweeted NPR. “But all of those experts were white — and it shows, critics say.”

Oh no, they were white? The absolute horror.

The article published by NPR complains that because the historians were not ‘diverse’ enough, they all held the same opinions, because apparently opinions are solely determined by skin color.

“After The Washington Post reported on the historians meeting, it didn’t take long for some to raise questions, not about the fact that democracy is in peril, but about the monochromatic makeup of those delivering that message,” states the piece.

