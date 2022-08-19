A majority of Americans say President Joe Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to a poll commissioned by the left-of-center, taxpayer-supported National Public Radio (NPR)

The 54 percent “Invasion” majority includes 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.

Just 19 percent of all respondents — or one in five — said the term is false.

Joel Rose, a pro-migration NPR journalist, lamented the mainstream 3:1 public judgment revealed by the July 28-29 survey of 1,116 adults, saying:

Republican leaders are increasingly framing the situation as an “invasion.” Immigrant advocates say the word has a long history in white nationalist circles, and warn that such extreme rhetoric could provoke more violence against immigrants. Still, the polling shows that the word “invasion” has been embraced by a wide range of Americans to describe what’s happening at the border “We are not actually screening enough people to make it safe for the rest of the country,” said poll respondent Michael Cisternino, a Republican from Nevada, in a follow-up interview. “We, the people of the United States, really don’t have control over who’s coming in, and where they’re going or what they’re going to do when they get there — if they’re criminals, if they’re not criminals,” Cisternino said.

Many migrants also credit Biden for the inflow. “He promised the Haitian community he will help them,” one migrant told Fox News in June 2022., adding: “He will recall Title 42. He will help us have real asylum.”

