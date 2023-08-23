NPR, Morning Consult: Even with Inflation Rate Slowing, Lowest Earners ‘Falling Behind’ and ‘Less Financially Secure’

On Tuesday’s edition of NPR’s “Marketplace” podcast, host Kai Ryssdal, Correspondent Mitchell Hartman, and Morning Consult Senior Economist Kayla Bruun stated that despite the rate of inflation easing, low-income earners “are still playing economic catch-up and coming from way behind to do it.” And are “falling behind” and “now less financially secure.” Ryssdal said, [relevant remarks begin around 16:40] “During the distressing peak of those rising prices, overall real wages lagged, and they lagged a lot.

Even though paychecks were going up, prices were going up more. This spring though, that trend turned around, and average hourly earnings starting outpacing the Consumer Price Index. That is welcome news for low-income Americans in particular, who are most affected by inflation, but…they are still playing economic catch-up and coming from way behind to do it.” Hartman then did a report on how the finances of low-income families have deteriorated “in the face of inflation, even as price increases have started to moderate.” Hartman added that “with inflation now falling, middle and upper-income consumers are spending more, worrying less about high prices, and looking for fewer discounts. But this is not true of consumers at the bottom.”

