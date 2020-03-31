AFP VIA YAHOO NEWS

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the risk from coronavirus is emphatically worse than regular flu, reversing his previous statements. Trump told a White House press conference that “a lot of people” had previously suggested the country should simply let the coronavirus take its course, just like the seasonal flu. “Ride it out, don’t do anything, just ride it out and think of it as the flu,” they said, according to Trump, who said: “But it’s not the flu. It is vicious.”

READ MORE AT YAHOO NEWS