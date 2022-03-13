Putin ‘is suffering ‘roid rage from steroid treatment for cancer’: Western spies believe his ‘increasingly erratic’ behaviour, bloated appearance and absurd social distancing for visitors is a result of medical treatment

By GLEN OWEN – Daily Mail.com

Intelligence sources suggest Vladimir Putin could be suffering with cancer, Parkinson’s disease or dementia

The 69-year-old despot’s ‘bloated face and neck’ could be potential side effects of prolonged use of steroids

Russian President’s health condition has come into question over recent months owing to his appearance Vladimir Putin is suffering from a brain disorder caused by dementia, Parkinson’s disease or ‘roid rage’ resulting from steroid treatment for cancer, intelligence sources have claimed.

Citing sources close to the Kremlin, senior figures in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance – comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States – believe there is a physiological explanation for the Russian president’s globally reviled decision to invade Ukraine. The intelligence community is sharing a growing number of reports about 69-year-old Putin’s ‘increasingly erratic behaviour’, combined with a bloated appearance in recent footage – and the absurd distance he insists on keeping from visitors to the Kremlin. A security source said: ‘It is only human sources that can offer you the sort of rich picture that we have of Putin’s psyche. ‘There has been an identifiable change in his decision-making over the past five years or so. Those around him see a marked change in the cogency and clarity of what he says and how he perceives the world around him.’ The source said this failure to think clearly was being compounded by the lack of a ‘negative feedback loop’, with the Russian leader ‘simply not being briefed’ on elements of failures with the invasion.

Read more at the Daily Mail