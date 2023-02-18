Last week, President Joe Biden took a victory lap following news that our southern border had “only” 156,274 illegal encounters in January. Not only does his spin ignore the fact that last month was the worst January on record in over 20 years for illegal encounters at our southern border; it ignores the worsening cost at our northern border.

My district in upstate New York includes six counties in the Swanton Sector, the most active sector of our northern border. In just the first three months of this fiscal year, Biden’s failure to secure the southern border has increased illegal encounters in the Swanton Sector by over 700%.

And it’s getting worse. Last month, this sector had more illegal encounters than the previous 12 Januarys combined, a direct result of Biden and New York Democrats’ policies, which have incentivized illegal immigrants to pour into the state.

READ MORE