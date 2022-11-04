Pro-migration advocates are touting their success in converting 1.5 million migrants into potential Democratic voters for the 2022 midterm elections.

“We are happy to report that [the government] naturalized an estimated 1.52 million new citizens in Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 and FY22,” which ended October 1, said an email by the National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA).

“Now that We’ve Naturalized, Let’s Vote!,” said the NPNA statement.

Most of the newly naturalized citizens have been in the United States for at least five years. Most of the new voters likely came during President Barack Obama’s two terms, where he quietly worked with establishment GOP legislators to import more workers, consumers, and renters for U.S. investors and CEOs.

The NPNA’s many subgroups helped the migrants apply for citizenship to the Department of Homeland Security, which is run by pro-migration zealot Alejandro Mayorkas. The help included guidance in filling out forms, legal advice, and money to pay application fees.

READ MORE