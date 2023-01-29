Breitbart

Western countries agreed to supply tanks for use against the Russian invasion this week, prompting the Ukrainian government to push the envelope further, with discussions about more major military equipment advancing.

Talk of NATO nations supplying long-range missiles, warships, submarines, and fighter jets is evident, with Ukrainian government figures seemingly tasked with acquiring new equipment wasting absolutely no time to push new ideas immediately after the dam burst on tank supply. The shift from tank talk to fighter jets was, perhaps inevitably, almost instantaneous after the United States and Germany dropped their previous objections to sending offensive armour to Ukraine this week. Yet the conversation has, at the hands of Ukrainian politicians and diplomats trying to talk Western powers into sending more equipment, taken another leap forward. Discussions to get long-range missiles to Ukraine are apparently well underway, with reports describing the talks as “fast-track”. Advisor to Ukrainian President Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, who has been a cheerleader for western warplanes is involved in the missile talks and said he was trying to explain to allies that getting the advanced weaponry would “reduce fatalities… reduce security threats to the European continent, this will keep the war localised”. Nevertheless, Podolyak criticised some unnamed allied nations as being “conservative” in their attitude in sending military aid because they feared “changes in the international architecture”, in other words, deviance from the status quo. But even larger and more sophisticated weapons than long-range missiles, main battle tanks, and jet fighters are apparently on Ukraine’s shopping list. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrij Melnyk, who hit the headlines this week for instantly demanding jets even as the ink on the tank deal was still drying, has been turning his attention to naval power.

