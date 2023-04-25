Patients using the blockbuster weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy say their hair has started to fall out in clumps.

An American TikToker who lost 60lbs while on Ozempic was among those to reveal that her hairline had receded, which she is now covering up with makeup.

Another patient was so horrified after suffering hair loss she said that she would rather be ‘fat and able to hide behind my hair than skinny with bald spots’.

Hair loss is not listed as a side effect of Ozempic. For Wegovy, the side effect showed up in clinical trials in three percent of patients on the drug compared to one percent on the placebo.

Ozempic and Wegovy have already been linked to a host of other nasty side effects, including vivid dreams of Oprah Winfrey riding a go-kart, suddenly being repulsed by ground beef and losing muscle at an ‘alarming rate’.

