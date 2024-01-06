Now HILLARY Clinton is named in Epstein papers, as Virginia Roberts-Giuffre’s lawyers suggest her and Bill’s foundation may have bankrolled Ghislaine Maxwell

Hillary Clinton’s name has appeared in court documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for the first time, with a newly-published tranche requesting ‘all communications’ from her and 12 other people.

The former Secretary of State’s surprise entrance on the Epstein stage – her husband has been mentioned multiple times, and was known to associate with the late pedophile financier for several years – came as lawyers asked whether the Clinton Foundation was bankrolling Maxwell.

Maxwell, the only person convicted for her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking network, refused to answer.

