Two more Texas state Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Washington, D.C., last week, bringing the total number of cases to five as of Sunday evening.

At least three of them are fully vaccinated.

The Texas House Democratic Caucus announced the additional positive COVID-19 tests in a statement. The positive cases follow three other ones announced by the caucus the previous day.

“In light of some positive COVID-19 tests over the weekend, the House Democratic Caucus has decided to go beyond CDC guidance and provide daily rapid tests for all Members and staff in Washington D.C. for this week,” the caucus said in its statement.

“As part of this precautionary testing, today two additional Members who were fully vaccinated tested positive,” the caucus continued, saying that all of the members who tested positive either do not have symptoms or have only mild symptoms and feel good.

The Sunday statement did not include the names of the caucus members who tested positive, but state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer (D) confirmed that he was one of the two members who tested positive on Sunday.

“This morning, I received a positive COVID-19 rapid antigen test result. I am fully vaccinated, and had tested negative on Friday and Saturday. I am quarantining until I test negative, and I am grateful to be only experiencing extremely mild symptoms,” Martinez Fischer said in a statement shared on Twitter.

