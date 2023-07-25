Elon Musk has joined the backlash against Barbie, attacking the blockbuster’s depiction of ‘patriarchy’.

It’s the biggest film of the year and has stormed box offices worldwide, but Barbie has been criticised by some – particularly conservative figures – for what they describe as its ‘anti-man’ and ‘woke’ agenda.

Billionaire Tesla owner Musk, who is known for being outspoken and often aligns himself with conservative viewpoints, has hinted he wasn’t a fan of the message of the film, which was created by feminist director Greta Gerwig.

‘It [sic] you take a shot every time Barbie says the word “patriarchy”, you will pass out before the movie ends,’ Musk said on Twitter in response to a meme.

Musk has declared himself a ‘free speech absolutist’ allowing figures such as self-professed misogynist Andrew Tate back on Twitter and sharing anti-trans content.

