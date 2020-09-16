New York Post:

Joe Biden accidentally referred to his presidential ticket as the “Harris-Biden” campaign — after Kamala Harris similarly misspoke over the weekend. Accidentally?

The former vice president made the gaffe while speaking at a campaign event in Tampa, Fla., as he spoke of his goals to make it easier for military families to find careers.

“It makes it so much harder for military spouses to find good jobs and build their careers. That has to change,” Biden said.

“A Harris-Biden administration is going to relaunch that effort and keep pushing further to make it easier for military spouses and veterans to find meaningful careers to ensure teachers know how to support military children in their classrooms and to improve support for caregivers and survivors so much more than we do now.”

Harris on Saturday had mistakenly referred to the “Harris administration” while discussing economic plans during a virtual roundtable.

“A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States,” she said before correcting her slip.

Here’s Joe saying it:

And here’s Kamala saying it

