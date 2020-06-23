Fox News:

“My husband literally just missed getting caught in the crossfire when he was on his way home,” Kimberlee Jones told WXIA. “People have been shot and have been hurt.”

Armed protesters stood guard on Tuesday at an Atlanta-area Wendy’s, the site where Rayshard Brooks, a black man shot twice in the back by an Atlanta police officer, died earlier this month.

Earlier in the day, a group of people had “taken over” the burned-out property in South Atlanta, according to local reports.

People living in the area also have complained that the protesters who remained were no longer peaceful, but instead were using the space for their own gain and at times blocking people on the street from getting by.

Jones has been living about a mile from the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot and said it’s been physically difficult to get to her neighborhood ever since the group took over the parking lot and began wreaking havoc.

She added that her mother tried to get to her house — but people who had put up a crude roadblock stopped her.

“They wouldn’t let her through and she felt intimidated,” Jones, a leader of the South Atlanta Civil League neighborhood association, said.

Over the weekend, two shootings in the area resulted in injuries.

