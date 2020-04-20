NY POST

Horrific details surfaced Monday in Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, including how the madman apparently first killed his ex and her new boyfriend — and dragged a female Mountie from her car before blasting her execution-style. Police sources told the Toronto Sun that the death toll — now at 18 — may rise since Canadian killer denture-fitter Gabriel Wortman set fire to homes along the way. “There could be more’’ victims,’’ a source told the Sun. “There were burned homes that have not been searched.’’ Wortman, a local 51-year-old denturist, planned his rampage in intricate detail, apparently starting Saturday night and first taking out his ex and her beau, police sources told the Sun.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST