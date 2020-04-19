New York Post:

Editor’s note – Sure ID’d this one fast!

The man who fatally shot 13 people during a bloody rampage in Nova Scotia was 51-year-old denture-maker Gabriel Wortman, reports said Sunday.

Wortman went on a shooting spree in several towns while dressed as a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer and driving a mocked-up RCMP vehicle, according to CBC.

“The fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being a random act,” RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather said.

Wortman, who is listed as a denturist, was tracked down by police at a gas station. He later died. The cause of Wortman’s death was not revealed.

Authorities said the death toll, which includes RCMP officer Heidi Stevenson, could rise.

It was unclear what sparked the attack, which apparently began around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, when cops first received a call about “a person with firearms” in the tiny town of Portapique and the area went into lockdown.

A motive for the killings was not known on Sunday night.

