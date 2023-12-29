Nova music festival survivor reunites with the man who saved her life as she admits she’s still nervous in US

AWESOME VIDEO AND WORTH A WATCH: American survivor (Natalie Sanandaji) of the Israeli music festival attack by the terrorist group Hamas, tells the horrifying story of her escape and those who lost their lives#HamasislSIS pic.twitter.com/jHSRAwte4g — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) October 24, 2023

A Jewish New Yorker who survived Hamas’ attack on the Nova Music Festival reunited with the man who saved her life — but admits she’s still nervous in the US.Natalie Sanandaji, 28, of Long Island, returned to Israel for the first time last week since surviving the Oct. 7 massacre to reunite with Israeli hero Moshe Sati.Sati, alongside his son, saved more than 100 festival-goers by driving into the terrorist attack and carting people out of the festival grounds by the truck-full more than 10 times.“Not many people would do what he did,” Sanandaji told The Post Thursday after landing back in New York. “He was honestly one of the kindest souls I’ve ever met.”Sanandaji only learned Sati’s name recently as the chaos and the dire urge to get to safety preoccupied her at the time of the attack and rescue.

READ MORE