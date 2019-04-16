Notre Dame fire was 2nd to hit an iconic French Catholic church in a month

RT:

The world watched in horror as Paris’ historic Notre Dame Cathedral erupted in flames Monday. It was the second fire to hit a historic French Catholic church in under a month.

The fire that hit Saint-Sulpice reportedly started in a pile of clothes left outside the cathedral, before climbing up the door and to the stained glass. The clothes are believed to have been left there by a homeless person. Police said the fire was“not accidental,” but the pastor of Saint-Sulpice argued it was not an anti-religious attack.

Unlike in the Notre Dame fire, the damage to Saint-Sulpice was relatively minor. The church, founded in the 17th century, houses three paintings by 19th century Romantic artist Eugene Delacroix, none of which were damaged.

More at RT


Have you read "Stop Mass Hysteria"?

Advertisements