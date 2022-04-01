Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

Dominic Taddeo, a notorious local mob hitman who killed three people and failed in two other attempted homicides, has escaped from federal custody, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. Taddeo, 64, was only a year from his scheduled release from prison. Taddeo had been imprisoned at a medium-security facility in Coleman, Florida. He was transferred to a residential halfway house in February that works with incarcerated men and women scheduled for release. Records show that Taddeo went to an approved medical appointment on March 28 and did not return. Information was not immediately available about the security for the appointment. The Bureau of Prisons inmate website shows Taddeo as having escaped on March 28. In 2020 Taddeo asked for a compassionate release, citing health issues and the coronavirus pandemic, but was refused by a judge. In that denial, U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. noted Taddeo’s criminal record, writing: “Taddeo’s prior convictions are for crimes including assault, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and, most notably, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) conspiracy arising from his employment and association with Rochester’s La Cosa Nostra organized crime family.

