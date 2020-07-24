Breitbart:

Critics of Dr. Anthony Fauci taunted him Thursday for watching a baseball game in person without a mask.

Fauci made a public appearance at the Washington Nationals home opener against the New York Yankees, wearing a team-themed mask when he threw out the first pitch.

The team invited Dr. Fauci to recognize his efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which significantly shortened the baseball season and threatened to cancel it altogether.

After his on-camera appearance, Fauci sat in the stands to watch the game and removed his mask. He was also not properly socially distanced (six feet apart) from two other people in the ballpark.

“And there’s Dr. Anthony Fauci showing us all he knows exactly how well masks work!” wrote former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, a frequent critic of Fauci’s alarmism about coronavirus. “Thanks for the lesson, doc.”

And there’s Dr. Anthony Fauci showing us all he knows exactly how well masks work! Thanks for the lesson, doc. pic.twitter.com/jdHPzq5HfB — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 24, 2020

The photo was taken by Associated Press photographer Alex Brandon and was not edited or photoshopped.

Other Fauci critics posted other images of the doctor watching the game without a mask.

Nothing screams “I’m a fraud!” more than being against masks until your fans demanded them, lying about why you were originally against them, signaling your virtue by needlessly wearing 1 while throwing out 1st pitch (poorly & like a fame whore) & then doing THIS! #FauciTheFraud pic.twitter.com/s9M1y4GYLd — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) July 24, 2020

