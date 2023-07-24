When he didn’t attend a dinner during the NATO summit in Lithuania earlier this month, aides said he was preparing for meetings and a major speech the next day and noted he’d already been overseas for four days. He was a no-show at a dinner with his counterparts in Bali last fall.

Asked about the missed dinners, White House aides said his absence had nothing to do with fatigue. They said Biden must tend to domestic issues many time zones away even when he is overseas. In Bali, they pointed to his efforts to marshal a unified allied response in the middle of the night when it appeared a Russian missile might have struck Poland as proof that he wasn’t drained by his travels.

In any case, said Jonathan Finer, a deputy national security adviser at the White House, “The dinners at these events are about relationship building. He has done the work over a long period of time to build these relationships outside of the summit. So, it’s less important for him to spend downtime with the other leaders than it is for people who are newer to the scene or have not invested in building these relationships.”

Other age-compensating measures are logistical, and probably familiar to many who’ve reached a certain stage in life: extra-large font on his teleprompter and note cards to remind him of the points he wants to make in meetings.

