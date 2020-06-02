NATIONAL REVIEW

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday said that although mass protests had erupted in the city, religious institutions and small business owners would still be closed until Monday. “When you see…an entire nation, simultaneously grappling with an extraordinary crisis seated in 400 years of American racism, I’m sorry, that is not the same question as the understandably aggrieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services,” de Blasio told a reporter for the ultra-orthodox Jewish publication Hamodia. “This is a powerful, painful historical moment. So no, I have eyes to see. We’re not going to treat it like it’s just any other day, we’re not going to treat it like, ‘Why are people outside [at] the bars,’ and not notice that all of America is grappling simultaneously with a horrible crisis,” the mayor continued. “Sorry guys, there’s a world outside New York City.” De Blasio said that while he did fear that demonstrations could result in another outbreak of coronavirus, New York institutions would continue to reopen according to the timetable set in conjunction with state health officials.

