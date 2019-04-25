LMT ONLINE:

In his effort to push through the crowded room of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, Pete Buttigieg, the gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has regularly brought up his Christian faith and his experience balancing scripture with his sexuality.

“It can be challenging to be a person of faith who’s also part of the LGBTQ community and yet, to me, the core of faith is regard for one another,” the candidate said Monday at a CNN town hall. “And part of God’s love is experienced, according to my faith tradition, is in the way that we support one another and, in particular, support the least among us.”

By embracing and reconciling two identities that have often been pitted against one another in modern American discourse, Buttigieg has put himself on a collision course with Christian evangelicals, the deeply conservative GOP backbone that has pushed back against LGBTQ rights.

On Wednesday, one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal evangelical supporters, Franklin Graham, son of the prominent evangelist Billy Graham, set off that showdown with a series of tweets attacking the South Bend mayor on the grounds of faith.

“Mayor Buttigieg says he’s a gay Christian,” Graham wrote. “As a Christian I believe the Bible which defines homosexuality as sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized. The Bible says marriage is between a man & a woman – not two men, not two women.”

Graham continued, “The core of the Christian faith is believing and following Jesus Christ, who God sent to be the Savior of the world – to save us from sin, to save us from hell, to save us from eternal damnation.”

The attacks come as Buttigieg, 37, an Afghanistan war veteran who is in a same-sex marriage, continues to poll in third place among Democratic presidential hopefuls behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the latest Monmouth University data on the Iowa caucuses.