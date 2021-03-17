THE suspected massage parlor shooter is a “sex addict” and may have been wanting to take out temptation when he allegedly killed eight.

The first shooting occurred at a Cherokee County massage parlor about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta before two other spas across the street from each other in northeast Atlanta were targeted.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested on Tuesday night after leading cops on a three hour car chase, Cherokee County Sheriff’s spokesperson Howard J Baker said.

Sheriff Frank Reynolds said in a press conference on Wednesday that Long had potential “sexual addiction” issues.

He added that Long “we believe that he frequented these places in the past” and that he “may have been lashing out.”

Cops confirmed that Long “did take responsibility for the shootings” and that he said the massage parlors were a “temptation that he wanted to eliminate.”

They added that Long claimed the attack was not racially motivated.

The Atlanta Police Department added that Long was on his way to Florida, where they believe he was going to “do similar acts in the state” targeting “some type of porn industry.”

Long did not target the victims due to their ethnicity, rather that he chose locations that he “knew specifically”, according to Channel 2.

Long was only apprehended after authorities performed a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to stop his vehicle.

The move “caused the vehicle to spin out of control” as Long was reportedly driving south on Interstate 75.

He was taken into custody “without incident” and was being held at the Crisp County jail.

The suspect is heading back to Cherokee County for a court hearing on Friday morning regarding the slaughters.

