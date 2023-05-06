Breitbart

Left-wing establishment media darling Graham Smith was among a group of anti-Monarchy protesters wearing shirts and carrying placards inscribed with the message “Not My King” arrested by London’s Metropolitan Police ahead of the procession for the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday. Graham Smith, the chief executive of Republic, alongside five other members of the anti-monarchist campaign group, was seen being arrested at Trafalgar Square as they were preparing to hold a protest against the system of hereditary monarchy, an institution that dates back over a thousand years. Smith, who has been given prominent coverage in the legacy media — including from the BBC — during the lead-up to the Coronation of the King, was said to have been unloading placards bearing the inscription “Not My King” from a van at the time of his arrest, according to Republic activist Luke Whiting. “It’s quite a worrying thing to happen – we’re pretty shocked actually, and quite surprised – like I said we’ve been quite open with the police about what we’re trying to do, they’ve said it’s perfectly legal for us to bring placards, bring flags down and protest the Coronation,” the activist told Sky News. “In a democratic society, it’s absolutely our right to do this and to be peaceful, absolutely, and that’s what we’re here to do. We’ve not planned any disruption at all.” Republic, the leading anti-monarchist group in Britain, argues for the abolishment of the monarchy and for the King to be replaced with an elected head of state, a position that would still largely be ceremonial in nature akin to the presidency in countries like Germany.

