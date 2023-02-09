A hospital in Yuma, Arizona is reportedly on the brink of collapse after providing $20 million in care for what has become a constant stream of illegal migrants.

Dr. Robert Transchel, president and CEO of Yuma, Arizona’s Regional Medical Center, told Fox News that the problem is not new.

“It’s been a long journey,” he said. “We’ve been at this for well over a year now. We tracked our uncompensated care for a period of over six months, and we calculated that we’ve provided over $20 million in uncompensated care to the migrants crossing the border.”

According to Transchel, despite approaching state officials and Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas for aid, neither the city, state, or the federal government have stepped up to help to pay for the migrant care.

“We just don’t have a payer source. Everybody is sympathetic, and everybody lends a listening ear, but nobody has a solution,” he told “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“We’ve provided $20 million in care to the migrants that are crossing the border and we just don’t have a payer source for those individuals. It’s not a sustainable model to have these continued rising expenses without a revenue source to offset that.”

