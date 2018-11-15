INVESTOR’S BUSINESS DAILY:

A new report calls the lie on the grand Paris climate change treaty. None of the promised cuts in CO2 emissions that 200-plus countries made will come close to preventing a climate “catastrophe.” And many of the industrialized nations aren’t even living up to the promises they did make.

Two years ago, when the Paris agreement took effect, then-President Obama declared that “history may well judge it as a turning point for our planet.”

It was a turning point in the level of empty rhetoric, perhaps. But it won’t make a bit of difference to the planet.

This farce was made abundantly clear in an annual report by Climate Transparency, an international group focused on the G-20 nations.

Empty Promises

What did it find? “None of the G-20 (emissions targets) is in line with the Paris Agreement.” The report shows an enormous gap between what the countries have pledged to do, and the far lower CO2 emissions levels that the U.N. says are needed to keep the planet from warming by 2 degrees Celsius.

In other words, even if every country lived up to their Paris pledges, it wouldn’t come close to preventing “catastrophic warming.”

It gets worse. As the report shows, most G-20 countries aren’t on track to meet the modest greenhouse gas reductions they pledged to achieve by 2030.