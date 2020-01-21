WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the Democratic Party leans to the right of the political center. The New York Democrat spoke at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event held in Harlem’s Riverside Church on Monday. While there, the 30-year-old lawmaker claimed that the United States lacks a “left party” politically. “We don’t have a left party in the United States. The Democratic Party is not a left party,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “The Democratic Party is a center or center-conservative party. “We can’t even get a floor vote on Medicare for All, not even a floor vote that gets voted down. So, this is not a left party,” she continued, referring to a policy proposal that would provide health insurance to all while eliminating private insurance options. “There are a lot of true believers that we can ‘capitalism’ our way out of poverty in the Democratic Party. If anything, that’s probably the majority.”

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER