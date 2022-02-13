NEW YORK POST:

A woman was stabbed to death inside her Chinatown apartment early Sunday after she was unknowingly stalked by a random man following a night out, police and sources said.

A neighbor across the hallway on the top floor of 111 Chrystie Street called 911 about 4:30 a.m. Sunday after hearing the 35-year-old victim screaming, law-enforcement sources said.

NYPD cops arrived at the scene and found a man inside the apartment who tried to flee via the fire escape, before barricading himself inside the apartment, according to law-enforcement sources.

“There was a male inside refusing to exit the apartment,” a police spokesman said Sunday.

The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit was then dispatched to the lower Manhattan crime scene and broke the door down to enter the apartment, where they discovered a man covered in blood, and a 35-year-old woman in the bathroom tub “bleeding from multiple wounds to the body,” according to a source and an NYPD spokesman .

