NEW YORK POST:

A group of kids shattered a Brooklyn synagogue’s window during Rosh Hashanah prayers by chucking a milk crate and a metal object at it, police said.

The four suspects went up to the house of worship on Throop Avenue near Bartlett Street in Williamsburg at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday and one of them hurled the milk crate at the window, video of the incident shows.

The group returned shortly after and one of them then threw a piece of metal that was on the sidewalk at the window, causing it to break, authorities said.

They kids then ran off and have not been caught, police said.