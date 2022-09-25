Book sales about the astrologer Nostradamus have soared since the Queen died, as people have suggested the French prophet predicted her death more than 450 years ago.

Nostradamus has previously been hailed for predicting the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power and the wars that hit Europe.

Since the Queen’s death on September 8, book sales of Mario Reading’s Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future have risen dramatically.

In the week prior to Her Majesty’s death, the book sold just five copies but by the week ending September 17 almost 8,000 copies had been sold pushing it to the top of the paperback charts, The Sunday Times reported.

Within the book, that was first published in 2006, Reading interprets one quatrain as ‘Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 22, at the age of around 96’.

